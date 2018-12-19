Expect strong gusts and coastal floods in SWFL Thursday

Police in Marco Island are warning residents about severe weather Thursday. Coastal flooding and beach erosion is a possibility. They recommend wearing rain boots instead of sandals.

“We were planning on going fishing, so we did that today,” Richard Romanshek said, a neighbor. “Instead, we saw there might be some pretty good waves tomorrow so that’s really our concern the high seas.”

Romanshek said he is changing his plans because of storms on Thursday.

“I guess we were thinking of going to Naples and seeing a movie or playing cards or something like that,” Romanshek said. “We’re going to be inside for awhile.”

Staying inside if you can and being vigilant about your surroundings. That is what local fire departments said SWFL residents should do when strong winds and heavy rains rolls through.

“Anything that is loose, we’re going to be taking in,” Myra Young said, a visitor. “Like these flowers that were going to be outside.”

While the expected winds won’t mount up to anything, like what we experienced during Hurricane Irma.

“We’re going to stay on our toes,” Linda Clayton said, a neighbor.