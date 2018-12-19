Cape Coral man dies in crash Tuesday on Veterans Memorial Pkwy

A Cape Coral man was killed in a crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Bradley Wayne Phillips, 48, was driving a white 2004 Nissan Quest south on Veterans Memorial Parkway when he lost control of his car and slammed into a tree, FHP said.

Phillips was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car upon impact.

FHP says he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

