Boca Grande woman dies in car crash Tuesday

A 74-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Boca Grande Tuesday afternoon.

At 4:16 p.m., troopers responded to a crash at Luke Road and Gulf Boulevard.

Kathrine S. Kernan, of Boca Grande, was driving a Volkswagen Beetle south on a private drive approaching Luke Road when she collided with a parked Bobcat MT55 mini track loader, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Kernan was not wearing a seat belt.

She was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital where she died from her injuries, FHP said.