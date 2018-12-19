Basketball players gear up at FSW for City of Palms Classic

Southwest Florida is in for a treat this week. Some of the top high school basketball players in the country are on the FSW campus in Fort Myers for the City of Palms Classic.

And it’s not just any tournament. There are players all up and down the rosters with not only DI college aspirations, but pro aspirations as well.

72 current NBA players played in this tournament at one point.

So it’s eye candy for basketball fans, but it’s also a great opportunity for the kids as well.

“Yes I think we have great talent, but we also provide an opportunity for a lot of these kids from these inner-city schools that never left their home state,” said John Naylor, the City of Palms executive director. “Probably have never been on an airplane. I’ve never stayed in a hotel. That’s an experience that we can provide.”

The tournament culminates Saturday when the championship takes place.

Reporter: Andrew Keesee

