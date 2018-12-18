Which mailing service delivers packages before Christmas?

Carrie Ehrlich is doing it now. She is not taking any chances.

“Yesterday, I was here for one hour and I did five packages,” Ehrlich said. “Today, I was here for 20 mins and I did five packages. They’re really ramping up their speed, which is nice.”

She wants her gifts to make it under the tree by Christmas.

The same goes for Cleo Morgan, who is sending her famous Christmas cookies.

“The sooner you ship them off after you bake them, the better off,” Morgan said about the delectable treats. “I would reckon they should do it pretty soon.”

And soon for the U.S. Postal Service means this Thursday. They are expecting to handle half of a million packages in Fort Myers, which is an increase from the previous year.

“We ask you give it an extra day or two, so we make sure it’s under that tree,” Michael Vazquez said, acting postmaster for USPS in Fort Myers. “A lot of mail going out and a lot of it coming back in.”

WINK News did an experiment. It has shipped a box to the family of a reporter in Texas, to see which of the three main mailing services can have the package arrive both the cheapest and the quickest by Christmas.

For a small package to Texas, here is the breakdown. The U.S. Postal Service had it delivered for $11 and said, it will arrive by Christmas.

FEDEX and UPS will deliver the same package by Christmas for an additional $20.

Whichever service our readers may use, many of the delivery workers will work through the weekend and even Christmas Eve to make sure it arrives on time.

“Our goal is we’re going to work through Sunday and Monday,” Vazquez said, “to get that package underneath that tree.”

