Two arrested on felony drug charges after making threats in Cape Coral

Two people were arrested for possession of drugs after threatening a woman with a gun, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Police were working a BAR district detail at the Dixie Roadhouse on 1023 SE 47th Terrace when a woman approached officers and said she had been threatened.

She said a woman had threatened her with a gun and had left in a white lifted Ford.

Officers found and stopped the car she described. Three people were inside including Christopher Cassata, 34, and Taylor Hobson, 26.

Officers could smell marijuana in the vehicle and police said they found several THC edibles (candies and cookies), THC oils, and raw marijuana. Police say they also found a .45 caliber pistol (on Cassata’s person), an AR-15 rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, and over $16,000 in cash.

The original victim didn’t press charges for the threat made against her. However, police said the investigation led to probable cause for the arrest of Cassata and Hobson.

Cassata faces charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Hobson faces charges of possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 20 grams.

Both were transported to the Lee County Jail.

Writer: WINK News