Safety contract for your kids with smart devices

As the age of kids having their own smart devices seemingly becomes lower, it;s wise for parents to know what their kids are doing while spending time on these devices.

There is tons of harmful places for kids to visit while on the internet, and parents need to do their job to make sure kids aren’t able to access these places.

An option some parents are using now is an interactive contract between the kids and their parents that “set realistic rules that make sense for your family so you and your kids can make the most out of media and tech time.”

They also offer contracts for teachers and their students to use in the classroom.

If you would like to check out these contracts and determine if they are right for your and your child, or your class room, you can visit the Common Sense Media web page here.