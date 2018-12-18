Register for Cape Coral house check-ups if you’re out of town for the holidays

With many people going out of town this holiday season, a lot of homes become easy targets to criminals looking for something to steal.

A free service being performed by volunteers with Cape police provides routine home check ups for anybody not home for the season.

The volunteers walk around the house and check for things like ripped screens or broken glass and make sure all doors are locked.

They will check everyday you are gone and for up to 30 days.

To sign up for the house check service, you can visit the Cape Cops Vacation House Check registry here.