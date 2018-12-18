Man crashes vehicle into condo on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Photo via WINK News/John-Carlos Estrada.
Man crashes vehicle into condo on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Photo via WINK News/John-Carlos Estrada.
SOUTH FORT MYERS

Man runs a red light, barrels vehicle into a south Fort Myers condo

Published: December 18, 2018 2:38 PM EST
Updated: December 18, 2018 5:44 PM EST

A man crashed his vehicle into a condominium after having a medical episode Tuesday.

According to Iona Fire Rescue, Robert Love, 81, had a ‘medical episode’ before running a red light and crashing into a condo building at South Pointe West Condominiums in south Fort Myers.

The unnamed driver has died, but it’s unclear if he died from the medical episode or the crash.

The vehicle, a 2001 Buick Lacross, crashed into the first floor. Two units were damaged and one was occupied.

