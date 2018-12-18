LCSO: One person was shot inside vehicle on I-75 Sunday

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office finally released limited information on a shooting that took place on I-75 near Alico Road.

LCSO says a person was shot inside of a vehicle on the interstate Sunday morning.

MORE: Few details, mystery surround I-75 shooting in south Lee County

The victim was transported to the hospital with “significant injuries,” LCSO said.

The sheriff’s office says the scene “has been secured.” They say it appears to be an isolated incident.

It is still unclear at this time how many others were involved, if the victim was targeted, or if there is a suspect or suspects on the loose.

Detectives are asking the public’s help in regards to the shooting. Should you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 477-1000 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

The southbound lanes were closed from Alico Road to Estero Parkway for eight hours Sunday.

At 10:15 Monday morning I-75 was closed again, this time for four hours, while deputies continued the investigation. Lines of dozens of deputies could be seen conducting sweeps of the area along the grassy shoulder and median.

Don’t see the map? Click here to view it.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Emily Luft