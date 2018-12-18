Inspired Organics issues voluntary recall of Organic Almond Butter

Inspired Organics, LLC, which is an organic food company, has issued a voluntary recall of its Organic Almond Butter due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, according to the FDA press release. It follows a voluntary recall of Organic Sunflower Butter on Dec. 11.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children and older adults, especially in people with weakened immune systems. Most people will only have short term symptoms, such as high fever, severe headaches and other unpleasant reactions.

The affected product can be identified as the following:

Brand Product Lipari Item # Size Best By Date Lot # UPC Inspired Organics Organic Sunflower Butter 967064 16oz 10/2019 099 863669742526 Inspired Organics Organic Almond Butter 967067 16oz 02/20 239 863669742540

The possible contamination was found after Inspired Organics conducted product testing, which returned positive test results for Listeria monocytogenes, per the press release. The product testing followed Organic Sunflower Butter testing positive by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. That test led the company to carry out testing on similar products, which include the Organic Almond Butter.

The products were distributed to Warren, Michigan, by Lipari Foods, LLC. Also to retail stores throughout the county, including Florida.

Customers should not consume the products and throw them out or return these organic items to the location it was purchased.