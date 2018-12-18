Inspired Organics issued a voluntary recall of Organic Almond Butter on Monday. It was due to potential health risks. Photo via Inspired Organics.
Inspired Organics issues voluntary recall of Organic Almond Butter

Published: December 18, 2018 3:46 PM EST
Updated: December 18, 2018 3:56 PM EST

Inspired Organics, LLC, which is an organic food company, has issued a voluntary recall of its Organic Almond Butter due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, according to the FDA press release. It follows a voluntary recall of Organic Sunflower Butter on Dec. 11.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children and older adults, especially in people with weakened immune systems. Most people will only have short term symptoms, such as high fever, severe headaches and other unpleasant reactions.

The affected product can be identified as the following:

Brand  Product  Lipari Item #  Size  Best By Date  Lot #  UPC 
Inspired Organics  Organic Sunflower Butter  967064  16oz  10/2019  099  863669742526 
Inspired Organics  Organic Almond Butter  967067 

 

 16oz  02/20  239  863669742540 

 

The possible contamination was found after Inspired Organics conducted product testing, which returned positive test results for Listeria monocytogenes, per the press release. The product testing followed Organic Sunflower Butter testing positive by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. That test led the company to carry out testing on similar products, which include the Organic Almond Butter.

The products were distributed to Warren, Michigan, by Lipari Foods, LLC. Also to retail stores throughout the county, including Florida.

Customers should not consume the products and throw them out or return these organic items to the location it was purchased.

Sunflower Butter from Inspired Organics is one of the two products being recalled. Photo via Inspired Organics.
