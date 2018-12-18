Fake money increasingly circulates in Charlotte County

Federal reserve note, or cash, replicas imprinted with Chinese characters identifying them as “training money” are becoming more prevalent in Charlotte County, according to a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office press release.

During a traffic stop Monday morning, over $20,000 in $100 denominations of these “Chinese Training Notes” were found. The federal reserve note replicas all bear the serial number LL62033416F.

The people in the vehicle, per the press release, came from Emerald City — a cash intensive business.

People who have received these counterfeit currency are encouraged to contact CCSO.