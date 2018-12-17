Teacher arrested for falsely reporting two men impersonated law enforcement

A teacher in Charlotte County has been arrested for falsely reporting two men conducted a fake traffic stop impersonating law enforcement.

The suspect Karter Dale-Erin Clark, 25, said two men impersonated law enforcement in the Port Charlotte area.

Clark said in a report that two people were driving white vehicles with light bars in the windows.

Clark is a fourth-grade teacher at Neil Armstrong Elementary School. Clark is still employed but has been put on paid administrative leave.

Clark is in jail and has not yet released his mugshot.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

