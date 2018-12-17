Section of Chiquita Boulevard in Cape Coral closed temporarily

Contractors are making underground repairs in Cape Coral on Chiquita Boulevard at SW 4th Street. Detours may remain in place through the first week of January 2019 and are subject to change due to underground conditions, inclement weather and availability of materials.

Chiquita Boulevard is closed between SW 5th Street and SW 1st Terrace.

Southbound and northbound traffic will be detoured via SW 5th Street to SW 15th Place and SW 1st Terrace.

Drivers are told to seek alternate routes and allow extra travel time to avoid delays. The detour route is marked with signage.

The North 2 Utilities Extension Project is a Cape Coral plan that involves the installation of water, sewer and irrigation services to more than 8,900 parcels.

Construction in the North 2 area began in October 2017 and is expected to finish in 2020.

For further questions, call 833-CAPEUEP (227-3837) to speak to the city’s public information consultant for the project.

