Season of Savings: Do-it-yourself gifts are easy and inexpensive

It’s our season of savings, and many of us like to let people know they’re appreciated at the holidays. But, a gift card here and a box of chocolate there adds up quickly.

Here are do-it-yourself gifts that are easy and inexpensive. These are ideas by Ruth Soukup of Living Well Spending Less, and she promises they won’t end up on the Pinterest fails list.

“They don’t take a lot of time,” Soukup said. “They don’t take any sort of expertise.”

Homemade mint marshmallows – Soukup said one batch can make over 100 pieces.

“They’re great in hot chocolate, just a really nice gourmet gift,” Soukup said. “Everybody loves marshmallows and the peppermint ones are really yummy.

If you’re not in the mood to bake, try making hand scrubs.

“Coconut oil, sugar and a little bit of essential oil makes a really nice scrub,” Soukop said.

When it comes to gifts for kids, melt old crayons into new, fun-shaped ones using a silicon mold.

“One year my kids did this as gifts for all their friends,” Soukop said.

Soukop also said, at the end of the day, it’s the thought that really counts.

“When you take the time to make something with your own hands, that makes the gift just a little more special,” she said.

Reporter: Allison Gormly

