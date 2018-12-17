Water leak temporarily closes some rooms in newly renovated Marco Hilton

Previously, it cost $60 million to renovate a hotel in Collier County after a fire. This past week, a different issue forced the hotel just months after reopening. The hotel had a water leak that flooded some rooms.

The Hilton on Marco Island is still open and accepting reservations Monday night after dozens of guests were impacted by the flood in the building’s west wing.

Hired contractors fixed the issue on each floor, and guests were relocated to different rooms.

The hotel is also calling guests with later reservations letting them know they can cancel or accommodating them by helping them find another hotel.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

