MARCO ISLAND

Water leak temporarily closes some rooms in newly renovated Marco Hilton

Published: December 17, 2018 11:23 PM EST
Updated: December 18, 2018 11:09 AM EST

Previously, it cost $60 million to renovate a hotel in Collier County after a fire. This past week, a different issue forced the hotel just months after reopening. The hotel had a water leak that flooded some rooms.

The Hilton on Marco Island is still open and accepting reservations Monday night after dozens of guests were impacted by the flood in the building’s west wing.

Hired contractors fixed the issue on each floor, and guests were relocated to different rooms.

The hotel is also calling guests with later reservations letting them know they can cancel or accommodating them by helping them find another hotel.

Reporter:Hannah Vogel
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media