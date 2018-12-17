Man gets 8-year prison sentence for crimes during State of Emergency

Daniel Lawrence Ohleyer, 44, was sentenced to eight years in prison, which will be followed by a decade of probation. The Naples man was convicted for two counts of Contracting Without a License During a State Emergency, one count of Grand Theft, and two counts of Violation of Probation.

Following Hurricane Irma, Ohleyer contracted with two different victims to rescreen their pool cages and to rebuild parts of the aluminum cages, according to the State Authority’s Office press release.

Both victims made multiple payments for the work.

But, Ohleyer did not have nor ever had a contractor’s license for aluminum work. The agreement was made during Collier County’s extended State of Emergency post-Hurricane Irma.

In the Grand Theft case, Ohleyer took parts of a motorcycle that he agreed to purchase. But, he did not buy it and failed to return the parts, per the press release.

Ohleyer was on probation for Failing to Secure Worker’s Compensation, Grand Theft and Contracting Without a License. The new crimes were a violation of Ohleyer’s probation charges, the press release states.