Loosening lime rock mining rules draw varying opinions

Massive trucks barreling down our roads and more blasting — just some of the concerns, which were raised as Lee County planners consider loosing lime rock mining rules.

However, there is disagreement among some of the public.

“We need to keep it complex and difficult,” Jim Brann said. “We need to be able to sue whoever approves a lime rock mine when it’s not in the best interest of the public.”

Lee County wants to streamline the process. It intends that mine applicants would not have to prove the need for lime rock. Also, it would not limit mining to southeast Lee County as laid out in this map.

“The issues of compatibility on whether the area is appropriate for mine as far as the surrounding land,” Brann said, “use the impacts on water levels and wildlife and whatever is all evaluated through the zoning process.”

Development Director Dave Loveland said that would bring mining operations in line with zoning for other county projects.

“The suggestion that maybe that is appropriate because it adds an extra layer of public involvement,” Brann said, “I’m not sure that’s a good basis to have that requirement.”

Still many in the community want to have their voices heard and not limited.

“It gives the county and citizens the ability to know what the mining community wants to do and it has the ability for us to fight it if we need to,” Brann said.

Loveland said, the county wants a more straightforward mine approval process and to avoid legal issues.

But Brann disagrees.

“Be prepared for lawsuits when you’re in the business of government,” Brann said. “Lawsuits are a fact of life.”

But for now, it is wait and see until the next planning agency meeting in late January.

Reporter: Brendon Leslie

