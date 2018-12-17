A vehicle has crashed into the front of St. Matthew Thrift Store in Fort Myers. Crash at St. Matthew Thrift Store in Fort Myers. Photo via Juan Vidaurri.
A vehicle has crashed into the front of St. Matthew Thrift Store in Fort Myers. Crash at St. Matthew Thrift Store in Fort Myers. Photo via Juan Vidaurri.
FORT MYERS

Vehicle crashes into St. Matthew’s House Thrift Store in Fort Myers

Published: December 17, 2018 11:40 AM EST
Updated: December 17, 2018 12:27 PM EST

A car crashed into the front of St. Matthew’s House Thrift Store in Fort Myers Monday morning.

The store at 3954 Broadway is across the street from the Edison Mall. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, there are no apparent injuries. The store has damages to its front window and shattered glass.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown. Trust WINK News to update this story with the latest information as it becomes available.

Crash at St. Matthew Thrift Store in Fort Myers. Photo via Juan Vidaurri.
Crash at St. Matthew Thrift Store in Fort Myers. Photo via Juan Vidaurri.

Photos provided by Juan Vidaurri.

SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media