Vehicle crashes into St. Matthew’s House Thrift Store in Fort Myers

A car crashed into the front of St. Matthew’s House Thrift Store in Fort Myers Monday morning.

The store at 3954 Broadway is across the street from the Edison Mall. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, there are no apparent injuries. The store has damages to its front window and shattered glass.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown. Trust WINK News to update this story with the latest information as it becomes available.

Photos provided by Juan Vidaurri.