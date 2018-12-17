Few details, mystery surround I-75 shooting in south Lee County

Law enforcement has been tight lipped regarding a shooting that happened on I-75 Sunday morning.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting at mile marker 128, just south of Alico Road at 4:30 a.m.

The southbound lanes were closed from Alico Road to Estero Parkway for eight hours Sunday.

At 10:15 Monday morning I-75 was closed again, this time for four hours, while deputies continued the investigation. Lines of dozens of deputies could be seen conducting sweeps of the area along the grassy shoulder and median.

Details surrounding the incident remain unclear. It’s unknown how many people were involved, number of victims, conditions, or if there is a suspect on the loose.

Trust WINK News to continue to follow investigation and bring you the latest confirmed information.

Writer: Derrick Shaw