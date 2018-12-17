Bonita Springs man sentenced to 20.5 years for 2017 murder of wife

A Bonita Springs man found guilty of murdering of his wife in December 2017 has been sentenced to 20.5 years in prison.

Virender Yadav, 51, plead no contest in a plea agreement last week and was sentenced on one count of second-degree murder by a judge in Lee County Monday.

MORE: Yadav confesses to murdering his wife

Yadav strangled his wife, Ghelin Saray Yadav, during a domestic dispute at their apartment off of the 28000 block of Dovewood Court of last year. Yadav confessed to losing control, according to court officials.

Last year, the couple’s 12-year-old daughter was placed under the care of the Department of Children and Families.

DOCUMENT: Virender Yadav plea deal

Writer: WINK News