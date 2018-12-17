Apio, Inc. voluntarily recalls five of its salad packages

Apio, Inc has voluntarily recalled five units of its Eat Smart® Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups™ (bowls).

During a random sample of Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups Sweet Kale/Chou Frise Doux 156 gr. (5.5oz) with Best Before of Dec 14, 2018, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency found it tested positive for Listeria Monocytogenes.

Listeria Monocytogenes is an infection lasting one to three days with flu-like symptoms, diarrhea and other unpleasant affects. It has been known to cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The company proceeded to recall all products produced on the same day and production line as the one tested positive for the bacteria. These, along with the UPC and lot codes, include some of the following:

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Asian Sesame – UPC 7 09351 30241 1, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Avocado Ranch – UPC 7 09351 30177 3, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Raspberry Acai – UPC 7 09351 30178 0, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Sweet Kale – UPC 7 09351 30240 4, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Tropical Lime – UPC 7 09351 30179 7, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Avocado Ranch/Ranch ET Avocats – UPC 7 09351 30195 7, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Raspberry Acai/Framboises ET Acai – UPC 7 09351 30196 4, Lot 112 331

Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups – Sweet Kale/Chou Frisé Doux – UPC 7 09351 30243 5, Lot 112 331

According to the Federal Drug and Food Administration press release, these products were shipped retail and distributor customers in the following U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington.

Anyone who has the recalled product in their possession should not consume it. The product from any of these lot numbers should be disposed of immediately or returned to the place of purchase for a refund, per the FDA press release. Consumers with questions may contact Apio’s toll-free number at 1- 800-626-2746 or visit its website at https://www.eatsmart.net .

Photos from Apio, Inc.