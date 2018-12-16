Miss Universe 2018 goes to Philippines contestant Catriona Gray

Catriona Gray of the Philippines was named winner of the Miss Universe 2018 competition in the Thai capital Bangkok, besting contestants from 93 other countries to claim the prize.

The 24-year-old Gray edged out first runner-up Tamaryn Green of South Africa and third-place Sthefany Gutierrez of Venezuela.

Gray succeeds the 2017 winner, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa.

The theme of the 67th Miss Universe pageant was “Empowered Women” and was judged by seven women including former pageant winners, businesswomen, and a fashion designer.