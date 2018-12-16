Man in vehicle found passed out on roadway, barrels into a police vehicle

A Naples attorney was arrested on Thursday. He was found passed out in his vehicle in the middle lane of a roadway. When the Deputy woke him up, he accelerated and barreled his SUV into a police vehicle.

Mark Edward Adamczyk, 40, faces charges of DUI 1st Offense and DUI Property Damage.

Adamczyk was stopped with his Chevrolet Tahoe still in gear-to-drive on Livingston Rd. near Pine Ridge Rd.

He was asleep at the wheel.

An arriving Deputy parked a police vehicle in front of Adamczyk’s Tahoe while the other Deputy stood at the driver door, observing Adamczyk passed out at the wheel.

Next to Adamczyk was a female passenger also passed out. The music was blasting from the vehicle, according to the CCSO press release, making it difficult to wake up the pair from their slumber.

Upon knocking his flashlight on the window of the Tahoe, Adamczyk woke up. He immediately took his foot off the brake, and according to Deputies, “hit the accelerator.” The SUV traveled forward, propelling into the patrol vehicle parked in front of him.

The Deputy then walked towards the driver, where he collected identifying information. He soon directed Adamczyk to complete exercises as part of a criminal investigation. The result of these exercises lead the Deputy to arrest Adamczyk.