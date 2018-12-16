High counts of fecal bacteria in Bimini Basin water impeded redevelopment

The City of Cape Coral officials has told WINK News they have cleaned up the water in Bimini Basin after they discovered remnants of human waste in the water. It has impeded its attempts to redevelop the area.

It all started by removing some of the sailboats anchored in Bimini Basin. It is a process that is expected to take months to complete.

“There used to be no sailboats in the basin and we just had our boats right in the backyard there and it was really nice,” Steven Kulhandjian said, a nearby resident. “Now it looks like an overcrowded marina.”

Right now, there are only a couple of boats in the water.

To redevelop the area, the City of Cape Coral hired the Redevelopment Management Associates. Redevelopment Management Associates has put together two phases.

The first phase, which was completed in March, focused on creating a plan for redevelopment. Since July, the city has given its approval to start the second phase. The second phase seeks investment partners as the city works to turn the Basin into a mooring field.

The city believes this will boost business. However, some neighbors are against these changes.

“Ascetically it just doesn’t fit,” Kulhandjian said. “It looks really nice when it’s wide open and there are other areas they can put the sailboats.”

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

