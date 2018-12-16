Fort Myers nature center celebrates the holidays

The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Southwest Florida. A Fort Myers nature center set up a bunch of twinkling lights, and Santa made an appearance.

The Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium celebrated the last day of its Holiday Nights in Fort Myers Sunday.

For the event, the trail at the center is lit up in the holiday spirit. Along with the trail, there are planetarium shows every half hour, a bonfire, arts and crafts, pictures with Santa and performances by local public schools.

Last weekend, volunteers at the center said they had over 1,500 people there and expected hundreds to appear at the final occasion for the season.

Admission to the event is $5, which helps to keep the center up and running. It runs until 9 p.m. tonight.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Jack Lowenstein