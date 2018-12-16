Cape Coral man arrested after violent dispute with neighbor

A man was arrested in Cape Coral on Sunday, after a dispute with his neighbor turned violent.

According to Cape Coral Police Department, Luis Santiago, 29, was arrested after his anger over a damaged mailbox led to him firing shots at his neighbor.

Police say around 7:15 AM they responded to a call of shots fired at the 1000 block of SE 13th Place. When they arrived on scene, Santiago was in his driveway holding a handgun, but surrendered to police without any issues.

Officer spoke with a neighbor, who said he came home with his girlfriend, when he was approached by Santiago who was angry about damage to his mailbox.

An argument ensued and Santiago began firing shots at the neighbor and his girlfriend.

The neighbor, fearing for himself and his girlfriend, retrieved a shotgun and stated he began firing it into the air in an attempt to frighten Santiago off.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

Luis Santiago was placed under arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was transported to the Lee County Jail.

Writer: WINK News