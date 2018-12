Victim dies from fatal gunshot wound in Immokalee shooting

A man was fatally shot on the 300 block of South 2nd St. in Immokalee Sunday morning.

Cornelius Timms, 35, was shot around 3 a.m. and taken to Lee Memorial Hospital. Timms later died at the hospital Monday.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office has released little information into the shooting.

