Roberto Clemente Park is a winter wonderland offering events

The seventh annual Holiday in the Park celebration at Roberto Clemente Park began Saturday in Fort Myers.

A tree lighting ceremony was featured at 6:30 p.m. Food and drinks were provided, and the event featured a Soul Santa and Elves Fire Truck Parade and a Christmas Choir Showcase.

Attractions include a 35-foot community Christmas tree, 26 decorated palm trees, community group decorated holiday trees and a three-dimensional Coeur de Noel floor standing decoration with animated garland.

More park events this month include:

Thursday, Dec. 20 – Youth Night from 6 to 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 21 – Movie Night from 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 22 – Motown Christmas from 3 to 8 p.m.

For more information, call 239-332-8778 or visit www.leecountyblackhistorysociety.org.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Jack Lowenstein