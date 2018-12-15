LEHIGH ACRES

Crime scene in Lehigh surrounding duplex near Homestead Road

Published: December 15, 2018 6:06 PM EST
Updated: December 15, 2018 8:59 PM EST

Deputies have put up crime tape surrounding a home in a Lee County neighborhood.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a duplex on Westminster Road near Homestead Road and Alabama Road in Lehigh Acres Saturday.

LCSO has not released any new information at this time.

At the scene, WINK News reported a deputy presence. There is a car near the scene with someone sitting inside, who is unconfirmed if they are a suspect.

Trust WINK News to update you as more information becomes available. 

