Crime scene in Lehigh surrounding duplex near Homestead Road

Deputies have put up crime tape surrounding a home in a Lee County neighborhood.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a duplex on Westminster Road near Homestead Road and Alabama Road in Lehigh Acres Saturday.

LCSO has not released any new information at this time.

At the scene, WINK News reported a deputy presence. There is a car near the scene with someone sitting inside, who is unconfirmed if they are a suspect.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Jack Lowenstein