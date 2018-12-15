LEHIGH ACRES
Crime scene in Lehigh surrounding duplex near Homestead Road
Deputies have put up crime tape surrounding a home in a Lee County neighborhood.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a duplex on Westminster Road near Homestead Road and Alabama Road in Lehigh Acres Saturday.
LCSO has not released any new information at this time.
At the scene, WINK News reported a deputy presence. There is a car near the scene with someone sitting inside, who is unconfirmed if they are a suspect.
