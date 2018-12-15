Community adopts SWFL families, brings them Christmas surprise

A community adopted a family this holiday season, and it was a top-secret Christmas surprise for a family mourning the loss of a family member and community leader.

The family of fallen Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller got quite a surprise this Saturday. They received thousands of dollars in gifts, including a signed New York Yankees baseball, a service dog and a day at Sea World.

Bruce Koelber, a community member who was killed by a drunk driver, was also honored in this Christmas surprise. Koelber’s family received gifts for the holidays as well.

Santa Claus, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Myers Police Department, Florida Highway patrol and the community were all part of the surprise.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Jack Lowenstein