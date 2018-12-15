‘Adulting Conference’ teaches high school seniors how to cook and manage money

Not everyone leaves high school needing to know algebraic expressions or the purpose of the Spanish Inquisition started.

But everyone should know how to cook for themselves. Or how to select the insurance that’s best for them.

Bullitt Central High School in Kentucky recently spent an afternoon teaching their seniors just that, or simply put, how to be adults.

During the “Adulting Conference,” seniors were tasked with selecting three of 11 possible workshops, where they would be taught skills that would be beneficial to life after high school. The subject of those workshop ranged from money management and cooking to personal health.



Author: WTSP