Search for sex offenders that could be in your neighborhood

With Halloween approaching, kids will be walking the streets going door to door, searching for sweets, but parents want to be safe in ensuring that nobody in the neighborhood will cause their children any harm.

Parents can now search a data base for any registered sexual predators that may be in surrounding neighborhoods.

If you you are not sure about a person, and would like to make a search to determine if they are a registered predator, or if you would like to look to see if a neighborhood has any predators in it, you can visit the Sexual Offender and Predator website here.