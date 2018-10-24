Lee County School District teaming up with trade group to help labor shortage

As construction jobs are stalled, which forces many to wait to get work done, or a new house built, Lee County School district is teaming up with a trade group to help fix the shortage.

Lee County Schools and and the Lee Building Industry Association are teaming up for an event that nearly 500 High School and Middle School students will attend.

Students will get to do things like laying bricks and pouring concrete. Some students were able to line up full time jobs after graduation due to the event.

There are more than 40 construction related businesses at the event, and all are looking to fill positions.

“You can learn from a plumber and work your way up you can be an electrician and work you’re way up and so we’re just trying to change that society’s notion that and student notion, hey a career in construction is great,” says Phillip Ford of the LBIA.

Students will attend the event Wednesday morning, and also a second event that is planned following the early event.

