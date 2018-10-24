FMPD adds real time crime center to help stop violence

Following a recent stint of serious crimes in the SWFL area, Fort Myers Police Department has added a new Real-time crime center to help crack down on the local violence.

This crime center is equipped with advanced technology that can track a gun shot sound within seconds and immediately alerts dispatchers.

Something FMPD is already putting to use. They will also be joining “NIBIN,” which satnds for National Ballistic Information Network.

It’s a tool that allows law enforcement to enter firearm evidence into a database, and then can be compared to other jurisdictions and across the country, which will help close cases much faster.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

