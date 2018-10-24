BMW recalls another 1.6M diesel vehicles worldwide amid fire concerns

BMW announced they were recalling an additional 1.6 million vehicles over concerns that a coolant leak could lead to a fire in certain diesel models.

The recall affects the models manafcatured between 2010-2017, with four and six cylinder diesel engines.

All together Munich based BMW had recalled more that 2 million vehicles for this same issue, but mostly in Asia and Europe.

Only 54,700 vehicles have been affected in the United States and Canada.

According to BMW, the coolant could leak from exhaust re-circulation module, and then combine with soot at high temperature to spark a fire.