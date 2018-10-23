Suspect in campus shooting death of University of Utah student is dead

A convicted sex offender being sought after a University of Utah student was gunned down on campus Monday night apparently shot himself to death in a nearby church, CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reports.

The station says police investigating reports of shots fired and a possible kidnapping Monday night quickly found a body in a car in a campus parking lot.

University of Utah Police Lt. Brian Wahlin told reporters the victim was a female student.

The car was near the South Medical Tower, a residential structure.

Morning and evening classes were canceled.

The suspect was described as a 37-year-old black male. He was believed to be 6 feet 3 inches tall and about 250 pounds, wearing a gray beanie, black pants, white shoes and a white hoodie.

Author: CBS News