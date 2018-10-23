Postal Service Suncoast District now hiring
The U.S. Postal Service Suncoast District is hiring a variety of temporary positions that may lead to permanent positions, as well as a variety of holiday season positions, USPS said.
Salaries for temporary and seasonal positions range from $17.78 to $14 per hour, with a variable work schedule, including holidays and weekends. Carrier positions require a valid state driver’s license, a safe driving record, and at least two years of documented driving experience. A written exam is required and background checks are conducted, according to USPS.
Applications are accepted online at www.usps.com/employment through October 28, 2018, for the following positions. Interested applicants are encouraged to continuously check usps.com/employment, as new positions are added after October 28.
RURAL CARRIER ASSOCIATE POSITIONS: Salary $17.78 per hour
Locations: Estero, Lady Lake, Leesburg, Melbourne, Port Orange, Riverview, Sarasota, Weirsdale, Wildwood
ASSISTANT RURAL CARRIER POSITIONS: Salary $17.78 per hour
Locations: Estero, Lady Lake, Vero Beach, Winter Garden
CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT POSITIONS: Salary $16.78 per hour
Locations: Lake Alfred and Sarasota
POSTAL SALES & SERVICE ASSOCIATE POSITIONS (PSE): Salary $17.19 per hour
Locations: Clearwater
PSE MAIL PROCESSING CLERK (PSE): Salary $17.19 per hour
Locations: Lakeland
(Career) AUTOMOTIVE TECHNICIAN POSITION: Salary Range $43,000-58,900 Annually
Locations: Fort Myers
The U.S. Postal Service, Suncoast District, is also accepting online applications for ‘Holiday ‘Season employment (November 10, 2018 through January 4, 2019) for the positions below. Applicants must apply online at www.uspscom/employment through October 28, 2018.
HOLIDAY CLERK ASSISTANTS (HCA): Salary $17.19 per hour
Locations: Ellenton, Melbourne, Vero Beach, St. Petersburg and ZIP Code first three digits 337
CASUAL MAIL HANDLER (CEP): Salary $14.00 per hour
Locations: Lake Mary and Tampa
HOLIDAY TRANSPORTATION ASSISTANT (TTO): Salary $18.62 per hour
Locations: Orlando