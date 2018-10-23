Postal Service Suncoast District now hiring

The U.S. Postal Service Suncoast District is hiring a variety of temporary positions that may lead to permanent positions, as well as a variety of holiday season positions, USPS said.

Salaries for temporary and seasonal positions range from $17.78 to $14 per hour, with a variable work schedule, including holidays and weekends. Carrier positions require a valid state driver’s license, a safe driving record, and at least two years of documented driving experience. A written exam is required and background checks are conducted, according to USPS.

Applications are accepted online at www.usps.com/employment through October 28, 2018, for the following positions. Interested applicants are encouraged to continuously check usps.com/employment, as new positions are added after October 28.

RURAL CARRIER ASSOCIATE POSITIONS: Salary $17.78 per hour

Locations: Estero, Lady Lake, Leesburg, Melbourne, Port Orange, Riverview, Sarasota, Weirsdale, Wildwood

ASSISTANT RURAL CARRIER POSITIONS: Salary $17.78 per hour

Locations: Estero, Lady Lake, Vero Beach, Winter Garden

CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT POSITIONS: Salary $16.78 per hour

Locations: Lake Alfred and Sarasota

POSTAL SALES & SERVICE ASSOCIATE POSITIONS (PSE): Salary $17.19 per hour

Locations: Clearwater

PSE MAIL PROCESSING CLERK (PSE): Salary $17.19 per hour

Locations: Lakeland

(Career) AUTOMOTIVE TECHNICIAN POSITION: Salary Range $43,000-58,900 Annually

Locations: Fort Myers

The U.S. Postal Service, Suncoast District, is also accepting online applications for ‘Holiday ‘Season employment (November 10, 2018 through January 4, 2019) for the positions below. Applicants must apply online at www.uspscom/employment through October 28, 2018.

HOLIDAY CLERK ASSISTANTS (HCA): Salary $17.19 per hour

Locations: Ellenton, Melbourne, Vero Beach, St. Petersburg and ZIP Code first three digits 337

CASUAL MAIL HANDLER (CEP): Salary $14.00 per hour

Locations: Lake Mary and Tampa

HOLIDAY TRANSPORTATION ASSISTANT (TTO): Salary $18.62 per hour

Locations: Orlando