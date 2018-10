Police confirm two dead in Lehigh Acres homicide

A homicide investigation is underway in Lehigh Acres, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

LCSO says Felix P Gonzalez, 72, and Pavel Malashenkov, 36, are dead after police responded to a call Monday morning referencing a shooting at the 2500 block of 22nd St. SW in Lehigh Acres.

LSCO says the incident was domestic in nature. The investigation remains ongoing.

Writer: WINK News