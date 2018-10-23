Nintendo to bring new Labo kits to the classroom

Nintendo and the Institute of Play have teamed up to bring Nintendo Labo kits into elementary classrooms nationwide, combining the innovative play of Nintendo Labo with the basic principles of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) to inspire kids and help make learning fun, Nintendo said in a press release.

Nintendo will provide systems to participating classrooms and the program aims to reach approximately 2,000 students ages 8 to 11 during the 2018-2019 school year, Nintendo said.

The Institute of Play helped build the curriculum, which works as a trusted partner with teachers and schools in developing play-based learning experiences for students, Nintendo said. This specialized nonprofit research and design organization has an interdisciplinary team of educators, researchers, game designers and school leaders.

“We are always on the lookout for new tools and technologies that combine the best of learning with the spirit of play, and in Nintendo Labo we found an inspiring and innovative approach in both areas,” said Arana Shapiro, Co-Executive Director of the Institute of Play. “Teachers in the pilot program are already seeing the natural fit for Nintendo Labo in the classroom, and now we can bring that dynamic to schools across the country.”

The Institute of Play is currently conducting a pilot program with schools in the greater New York area. Nintendo and the Institute of Play will use these pilot classes to develop a Nintendo Labo Teacher Guide that will allow other educators to implement Nintendo Labo in the classroom to promote the development of skills such as creative problem solving and collaboration. The Nintendo Labo Teacher Guide will include sample lesson plans and learning modules dedicated to basic elements of STEAM and the Make, Play and Discover components of Nintendo Labo. The guide will be available for free later this fall to anyone who wants to incorporate Nintendo Labo into their classrooms or homes.

Once the pilot is complete, the program will expand to approximately 100 schools across the United States. Schools that wish to take part in the program can apply at http://instituteofplay.org/nintendolabo. Each participating school will be provided with Nintendo Switch systems and Nintendo Labo: Variety Kits, as well as the Nintendo Labo Teacher Guide. The in-classroom program will run through March 2019.

For more information about the Nintendo Labo program with the Institute of Play, visit https://labo.nintendo.com/classroom.