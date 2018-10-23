New device gives first responders faster way to tell if airways are blocked in patients

A new device first responders are receiving will help assist them faster in determining if a patient has blocked airways.

When first responders arrive to assist a person in need, often times they have mere minutes to determine what exactly is wrong.

Airtrack WiFi cameras will allow them to check if the patients airways are being cut off at all. The device has a camera attached to it that can go down into a patients throat and can even record if necessary.

This will cut down on the amount of time it takes to diagnose any issues the patient may be having, and potentially help save their lives.