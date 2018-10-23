Lottery Fever: Stores in Lee, Collier, and Charlotte County with most sold lottery tickets

The following is a list of stores from Lee County, Charlotte County, and Charlotte County with the most sales in Mega Millions lottery tickets.

Lee County

Estero – Publix: 20311 Grande Oaks Shoppes Bolevard – $44,894 Fort Myers- Publix: 15880 Summerlin road – $38,863 Cape Coral – Publix: 1616 Cape Coral Parkway #5 – $32,543 Bonita Springs – Publix: Bonita Beach Road – $31,348 Cape Coral – Publix: 3015 Pine Island Road SW – 30,942

Collier County

Naples – Publix: 2450 Vanderbilt Beach Road – $49,861 Naples – Publix: 15265 Collier Boulevard – $41,654 Naples – Publix: 7101 Radio Road – $39,807 Naples – Publix: 5624 Strand Boulevard – $36,290 Naples – Publix: 1981 N Tamiami Trail – $35,439

Charlotte County

Port Charlotte – Publix: 19451 Cochran Boulevard – $32,505 Port Charlotte – Publix: 24051 Peachland Boulevard – $29,145 Port Charlotte – Publix: 13435 S McCall Road – $27,980 Punta Gorda – Publix: 2310 S Tamiami Trail – $27,081 Punta Gorda – Publix: 3941 Tamiami Trail Unit 3145 – $25,395