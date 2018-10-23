Jury selection begins for second Lake Boyz trial

Jury selection began for a second trial involving suspected Lake Boyz gang members Tuesday morning.

Tommy Williams is on trial alone.

Williams is one of the 23 suspected Lake Boyz members in Fort Myers.

In August, the first four accused Lake Boyz members to go to trial were acquitted on racketeering charges.

MORE: 4 accused ‘Lake Boyz’ members found not guilty on racketeering, conspiracy charges

Another suspected member, Natyri Pitts was to stand trial with Williams but the state is dropping current charges for new charges.

Jury selection for Williams is expected to extend into Wednesday.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

