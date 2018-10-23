Fort Myers accepting donations for Hurricane Michael relief

The City of Fort Myers has established a disaster relief effort to assist the citizens of Blountstown, Fla., one of the hardest hit areas from Hurricane Michael.

Blountstown is located in the Florida Panhandle, about one hour northeast of Panama City.

The most needed items include: tarps, diapers, bug spray, first-aid kits, bottled water, hand sanitizer, cash or gift cards, citronella candles, flashlights and batteries, battery-operated fans, personal hygiene items, and non-perishable food items.

Items may be dropped off at the following locations in the City of Fort Myers:

City Hall, 2200 Second Street

The Skatium, 2250 Broadway

S.T.A.R.S. Complex, 2980 Edison Avenue

Fort Myers Police Station, 2210 Widman Way

Fire Stations 1-6:

2033 Jackson Street

1035 Terry Avenue

1915 Jefferson Avenue

4520 Cummins Court

9700 Treeline

3600 Veronica S. Shoemaker Blvd.

Donations will be accepted until October 26, 2018.

Writer: WINK News