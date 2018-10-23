Fort Myers accepting donations for Hurricane Michael relief
The City of Fort Myers has established a disaster relief effort to assist the citizens of Blountstown, Fla., one of the hardest hit areas from Hurricane Michael.
Blountstown is located in the Florida Panhandle, about one hour northeast of Panama City.
The most needed items include: tarps, diapers, bug spray, first-aid kits, bottled water, hand sanitizer, cash or gift cards, citronella candles, flashlights and batteries, battery-operated fans, personal hygiene items, and non-perishable food items.
Items may be dropped off at the following locations in the City of Fort Myers:
City Hall, 2200 Second Street
The Skatium, 2250 Broadway
S.T.A.R.S. Complex, 2980 Edison Avenue
Fort Myers Police Station, 2210 Widman Way
Fire Stations 1-6:
2033 Jackson Street
1035 Terry Avenue
1915 Jefferson Avenue
4520 Cummins Court
9700 Treeline
3600 Veronica S. Shoemaker Blvd.
Donations will be accepted until October 26, 2018.