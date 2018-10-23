Citrus County fights Dunbar sludge shipment

Citrus County commissioners met with the Department of Environmental Protection and the City of Fort Myers for the first time Tuesday, but they still have a lot of questions.

Citrus County leaders say they didn’t even know they were a part of the Dunbar sludge removal plan that is still waiting on approval from the DEP.

Jon Inglehart with the DEP made a special trip to the Citrus County commissioners meeting to ease their concerns.

And County Commissioner Jimmie Smith says bring the sludge on. He says that is what the facility, Geocycle, is there for.

But many in Citrus County made it clear they don’t want the sludge delivered to them and they plan to fight it.

“I’m gonna be short and sweet – we don’t want it,” said Scott Carnahan.

Citrus County is concerned about the arsenic-tainted material affecting them, so much so that they filed an injunction to stop it and are threatening legal action.

“Every time we seem to ask questions, nobody seemed to have the answers,” said Ron Kitchen. “If it’s safe, why don’t you keep it in Fort Myers?”

But the City of Fort Myers is adamant it would do no harm to the people of Citrus County.

“The material is not toxic. You have more at Walmart,” said Richard Thompson.

A spokesperson for Lafarge-Holcim, the facility that the sludge would be shipped to for treatment agrees.

“There’s no plans of it going from there to here with anybody ingesting or eating it,” he said.

The DEP is still reviewing the City’s final plan, waiting on answers from Fort Myers on how the sludge will be handled and kept from discharging on its way to Citrus County and during mixing.

They also need a report from Lafarge that could take another month.

Reporter: Britni McDonald

Writer: Emily Luft