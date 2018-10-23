One person killed in four-vehicle crash in Port Charlotte

At least one person was killed in a car crash involving four vehicles on US 41 near Harbor Boulevard Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Several northbound lanes of traffic were blocked as crews work at the site of the crash which happened around 10:20 a.m. and reopened around 1:30 p.m.

Three vehicles (a Toyota Camry, an Ambitrans van and an unknown flatbed truck) were stopped in the outside lane of US 41 when the driver of a Ford Explorer failed to stop and crashed into the stopped vehicles which then piled up into each other, according to FHP.

After the crash, the driver of the flatbed truck drove away.

Alyce Boese, 91, of Port Charlotte was seated in a transport wheelchair secured in the back of the Ambitrans van. She was taken to the hospital and died from her injuries, FHP said.

The 28-year-old driver of the Ford Explorer as well as a one-year-old and three-year-old were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation and charges are pending.

