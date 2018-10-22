SWFL veterans welcomed home from honor flight

The airport was packed with hundreds, possibly a thousand people, welcoming home veterans from an honor flight. The veterans visit memorials in Washington D.C that were built for them.

Family, friends and even strangers welcomed home 75 veterans at Southwest Florida International Airport on Saturday.

The community came together to give these veterans a proper welcome home. All is sponsored by the community and is free for the veterans. This is the eighteenth honor flight in Southwest Florida. The first one started in 2013.

Veterans who are on hospice or are sick get priority on these honor flights, and each veteran is accompanied by a guardian.

The coordinator said they are seeing fewer World War II veterans than previous years.

People WINK spoke to people were happy to be part of the celebration.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Jack Lowenstein