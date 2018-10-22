Shop safely making online purchases

Shopping online is the norm, and most people don’t think twice about it. But, there are still reasons to be careful. There are ways to buy safely online.

Before confirming a purchase, make sure there is a padlock next to the URL or website address. That indicates a website meets certain security standards.

Consider the payment options for a purchase online. Middle-man services such as PayPal create a buffer.

If it comes down to credit versus debit, experts told WINK to only use a credit card.

“If [it’s on a card], it’s much easier to get the problem resolved,” said Carrie Kerskie, president of Griffon Force. If it’s on a card that’s associated with your bank account, you may have to wait for the bank to refund those funds back into your bank account.

Nothing is 100-percent secure even if shopping on a reputable website.

Check the company’s number of sales, reviews, and see if it has an independent website.

Reporter: Allison Gormly

Writer: Jack Lowenstein