New program replaces or repairs defective Takata airbags

Airbags save roughly 3,000 lives every year, but they have to work properly to do so. A new program repairs and replaces airbags that are defective.

It’s called “Operation Find and Fix,” and in the past 4 months, volunteers here in Florida, Texas and California have checked airbags in more than 30,000 vehicles.

Nationwide there are an estimated 14,000,000 vehicles driving around with defective Takata airbags.

For more information, on how to get your airbag checked you can visit the Airbag Recall website here.