Months-long investigation gets accused drug dealer off Lee County streets

A effort by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit that spanned three months after the unit removed an alleged narcotics dealer from the streets of Lee County.

The undercover work, which included purchases of large amounts of Cocaine, ended with the in the arrest of Kameron Cooper, 28.

Detectives searched Cooper’s home and found 18.8 grams of Methamphetamine, 0.8 grams of Cyclobenzaprine Hydrochloride (a central nervous system muscle relaxant), an additional 6.6 grams of powder Cocaine, 117 pills (20.4 grams) of Diazepam (better known as Valium) as well as 13.8 grams of Marijuana.

Cooper faces charges that include multiple counts of trafficking Cocaine, possession of controlled substances, trafficking Methamphetamine and possession of Marijuana.

The arrest is a component of Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s expanded efforts to locate and arrest narcotics dealers in Lee County.

“We will find you. If you are dealing drugs in Lee County, we will find you and we will arrest you,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno.